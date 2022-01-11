Camden National Bank Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 772,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,832 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

