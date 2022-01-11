Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,711 shares.The stock last traded at $33.37 and had previously closed at $33.47.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
