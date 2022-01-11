Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,711 shares.The stock last traded at $33.37 and had previously closed at $33.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

