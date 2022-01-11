Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80.

TSE CM opened at C$157.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$108.50 and a 12 month high of C$157.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$146.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.94. The company has a market cap of C$70.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$164.02.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

