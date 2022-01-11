Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Tudor Pickering raised their price target on the stock to C$62.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$60.83 and last traded at C$60.55, with a volume of 2180348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.65.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.19.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total transaction of C$984,067.65. Insiders sold a total of 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.