Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $525.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.80 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

