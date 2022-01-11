Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 267,000 Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Vtex stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

