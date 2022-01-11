Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,363 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.48.

Shares of TSCO opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

