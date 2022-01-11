Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,207 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.47 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.