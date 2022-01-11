Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 440.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,067 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

