Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 440.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.
In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,067 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
