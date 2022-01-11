Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of CFX stock opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$408.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.74. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.06.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
