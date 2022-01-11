Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.35. Cango shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

