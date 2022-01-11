Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Several analysts recently commented on CGEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

