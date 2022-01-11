Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE CLR opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

