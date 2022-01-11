Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 million and the lowest is $150,000.00. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,049. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

