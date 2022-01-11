Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,337,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

