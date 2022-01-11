Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

