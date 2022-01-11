CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.84. 6,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 731,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,175. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

