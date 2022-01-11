Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Shares Up 2.5%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Cargotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.