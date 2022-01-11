Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $183.44 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 127.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after acquiring an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.