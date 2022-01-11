Casper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.70 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $357.53 million and $17.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.88 or 0.07528445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.84 or 1.00181747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006740 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,594,756,506 coins and its circulating supply is 3,040,790,918 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

