Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sonos stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.