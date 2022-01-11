Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.95 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

