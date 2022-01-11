Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,707. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

