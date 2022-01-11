CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,104. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 55.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

