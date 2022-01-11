Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

