CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,536,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

