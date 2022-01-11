CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1,709.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 3.68% of CDK Global worth $185,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

