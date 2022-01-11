CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

