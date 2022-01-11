Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

