Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLBT. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000.

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 27,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.24.

