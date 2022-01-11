Celo Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $102.99 million and $1.04 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00061983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 102,695,866 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.