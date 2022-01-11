Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.