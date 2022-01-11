Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 25.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 29.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,419 shares of company stock worth $9,441,813 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

