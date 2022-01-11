Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $108.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

CNC stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,419 shares of company stock worth $9,441,813 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

