Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Down to $45.79

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.79, but opened at $44.81. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 1,414 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

