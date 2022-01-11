ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. ChargePoint has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,071,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,644,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

