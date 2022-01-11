Charles Schwab (SCHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHW stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

