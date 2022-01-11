Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chegg worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.