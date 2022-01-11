Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 654,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 127,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 77,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

