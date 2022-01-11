Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush cut Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Chewy stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,495.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

