Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.07 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

