Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $495-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.85 million.
Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.29.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.