Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $495-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.85 million.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

