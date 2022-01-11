CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIXX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

CIXX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 71,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,134. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after buying an additional 234,580 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

