CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 14,934 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $232.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

