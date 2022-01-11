CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,039 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of -155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.