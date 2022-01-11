CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

