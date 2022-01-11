CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $28,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

