CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

