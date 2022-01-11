CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,308,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 40,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

