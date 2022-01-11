CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 36,896 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,896 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $46,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 41.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,466 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

